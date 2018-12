BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2018 gross domestic product growth to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

The bank kept a 2.4 percent growth estimate for 2019, but said it was subject to increased uncertainty and depended on economic reforms continuing, according to its quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)