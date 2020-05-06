Market News
May 6, 2020 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's economy to shrink 7.4% this year on coronavirus crisis - Societe Generale

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will contract 7.4% this year as the coronavirus crisis takes a sledgehammer to demand, production and services, economists at Societe Generale said on Wednesday, adding that the national debt will hit 100% of gross domestic product in 2022.

That would be by far the biggest annual collapse in economic activity in more than half a century, and is a sharp revision from their earlier forecast of minus 2%. Even now, risks are to the downside “given the persistent uncertainty over the pandemic situation.” (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below