Brazil's measures to combat pandemic to cost economy $120 billion

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy ministry on Tuesday estimated that measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect of 620.5 billion reais ($120.40 billion) on the economy, a figure that includes 20 billion reais in credits for vaccine expenses.

The calculations, included by the ministry in a presentation, consider that 588.9 billion reais (or 8.15% of GDP) will affect this year’s primary result, while 31.6 billion reais (or 0.4% of GDP) will affect next year’s. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)