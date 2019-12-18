Bonds News
December 18, 2019 / 7:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lower rates cuts Brazil's debt service by about $24 bln/year -minister

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that record low interest rates will mean the government will need to pay 100 billion reais ($23.83 billion) less each year servicing its public debt.

Guedes, speaking to reporters, said the private credit market in Brazil is expanding at a double-digit rate, which shows that the role of the state crowding out the lending market has shrunk, which will benefit smaller businesses. ($1 = 4.1964 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Anthony Boadle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below