UPDATE 1-Brazil growth to pick up once reforms passed -economy minister

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will pick up and get back on a sustainable growth path as soon as pension reform is approved, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday after holding talks with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia alongside the president, Guedes said global growth is slowing now that years of central bank stimulus is fading.

