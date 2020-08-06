UPDATE 1-Brazil to announce 3 or 4 large privatizations soon - economy minister

(Adds details of privatization, quotes, byline)

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is set to announce the privatization of three or four large companies within the next 30-60 days, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, adding that the sales have the blessing of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking in a live event hosted by Fundación Internacional para la Libertad, Guedes also said Brazil’s economic outlook is improving, and that the fall in gross domestic product this year will be just over 4%, far less than some had feared.

Guedes did not name the companies in question, although a month ago he said this would be an “excellent year” for Caixa Econômica Federal subsidiaries to launch “large” initial public offerings of 20 billion-50 billion reais.

On the economy, Guedes painted a relatively upbeat picture for this year, as a Gross Domestic Product contraction of just over 4% would be far less severe than the declines of more than double some analysts had floated.

“By the end of the year, we should be back,” Guedes said, adding that GDP growth next year could reach 4%.

Guedes repeated his view that the public finances must be brought back into line, meaning the reversal of this year’s crisis-fighting emergency expenditure and the government diving deeper and faster into its economic reform agenda.

He also reiterated his pledge to reduce taxes on employment, including payroll taxes, which could be funded by a new transactions tax. Brazil’s overall tax burden will not be increased, he said.

“As we have no fiscal space to eliminate (payroll contributions), we will reduce some of them, and that is why we are considering creating another tax,” he said, adding that the new transaction levy will replace “cruel” taxes that have led to 40 million informal, undocumented workers in Brazil.