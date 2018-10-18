Brazil's Bolsonaro approaches Banco Modal CEO for top BNDES post -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro recently sounded out the co-chief executive of Brazil’s Banco Modal SA about his interest in heading the major state development bank, BNDES, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, Estado de S. Paulo said Bolsonaro had approached Eduardo Centola about taking up a post on the far-right presidential candidate’s economic team, including as head of BNDES. No formal offer has been made, the paper said.

Representatives for Banco Modal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Bolsonaro campaign and Centola could not immediately be reached for comment.

A former army captain and current congressman, Bolsonaro is well ahead of his run-off challenger, Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers Party, heading into Brazil’s Oct. 28 runoff election.