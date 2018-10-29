FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro threatens to remove government ads from "lying" media outlets

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he would withdraw government advertising from media outlets he deemed to be “lying”, keeping up pressure on critical outlets after winning the weekend’s presidential election by a landslide.

In an interview on Globo TV’s national evening news, Bolsonaro also said he would like cruscading anti-graft judge Sergio Moro to becoming his justice minister and, eventually, take a seat on the Supreme Court when an opening arose. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Daniel Flynn)

