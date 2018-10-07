FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil presidential election heading to second-round runoff -Datafolha

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election will go to a second-round runoff between right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Fernando Haddad, pollster Datafolha projected, based on an analysis of initial results from Sunday’s vote.

With 87 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro has won 47 percent of valid ballots, far more than Haddad’s 28 percent but not enough to clinch the race with a majority of first-round votes, according to Datafolha. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Mateus Maia in Brasilia Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)

