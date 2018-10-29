Bolsonaro will focus on Brazil pension reform, bilateral trade -Guedes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s top economic advisor and proposed economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said on Sunday that reforming the country’s costly pension system would be a top priority for his government.

Guedes, speaking shortly after Bolsonaro’s commanding win, said that Latin America’s biggest economy would seek bilateral trade deals, criticizing the restrictions of South America’s Mercosur trade bloc.

He said a proposed tax overhaul would generate some 10 million jobs by cutting payroll taxes. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)