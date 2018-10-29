FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 12:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tokyo-Listed Brazilian stock ETFs jump 11 pct after election

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo-listed Brazilian stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) jumped more than 11 percent to 7-1/2-month highs after far-right, former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election.

Brazilian shares have bucked a sell-off in global shares in recent weeks, rising on hopes Bolsonaro will carry out market-friendly reforms, despite concerns about his admiration of the country’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

