UPDATE 3-Brazil markets turn lower as investors take profits on Bolsonaro rally

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets turned lower in early afternoon trading as investors booked profits from a rally earlier on Monday fueled by hopes that President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will make good on his pledges to plug a budget deficit.

Investors cheered the former Army captain’s victory in keeping the left out of government, which helped lift stocks to all-time highs, but said further gains will hinge on clear signs that Bolsonaro is committed to a market-friendly agenda.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.4 percent to 84,967 after rising as much as 3.1 percent in the morning. Blue-chips and shares of state-owned companies, which had accounted for much of the gains, were now among the biggest decliners.

The Brazilian real weakened 0.8 percent to 3.68 to the dollar after breaching the 3.6 milestone earlier. Yields on interest rate futures pared losses but still traded lower.

Carlos Sequeira, a strategist at Banco BTG Pactual, said stocks are likely to continue rising since the index is trading at multiples that are below historical averages.

“That doesn’t make sense when expectations about the next government are positive,” Sequeira said. He would not rule out the index breaching 100,000 this year “depending on the cabinet announcements and a firm discourse in support of a pension reform,” he said.

His remarks highlight investors’ enthusiasm for Bolsonaro, who has promised to clean up politics, shrink the state and crack down on crime, and investors hope he will embark on a series of structural reforms to boost Latin America’s largest economy.

After Bolsonaro’s win in Sunday’s run-off vote against left-wing candidate Fernando Haddad, his top economic advisor Paulo Guedes said the administration will try to plug the budget deficit within a year, a goal that would be all but impossible without an overhaul of the nation’s costly pension system.

“Markets hope that a Bolsonaro win unleashes animal spirits in Brazil given the market-friendly economic team headed by Paulo Guedes,” said Yacov Arnopolin, an emerging markets portfolio manager for PIMCO, referring to the University of Chicago-trained banker who is poised to lead Bolsonaro’s economic team.

“Going forward, investors are wondering whether the optimism proves short-lived in the face of governability challenges,” Arnopolin said. “Should we see a push for at least piecemeal pension reform before the end of 2018, we believe that would give Brazilian markets a boost.”

Bolsonaro’s once-tiny Social Liberal Party (PSL) emerged from the elections with the second-most number of seats in the lower house, but that is not enough to pass constitutional amendments needed for pension reform.

It will now fall on Bolsonaro, whose aggressive rhetoric and comments denigrating women, gays and racial minorities have spooked moderates, to pull in lawmakers as allies.

Strategists at XP Investimentos estimated that the Bovespa index could reach 100,000 by year-end as investors give Bolsonaro the benefit of the doubt, while the real would strengthen to between 3.50 and 3.70 reais to the dollar.

“In order for that movement to be sustainable, reforms are crucial. If reforms materialize in 2019, the stock index could reach 125,000 by the end of next year,” XP strategists wrote in a report.

Brazilian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in Europe jumped on Monday after Bolsonaro’s win.