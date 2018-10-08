Brazil's Bolsonaro says to cut ministries, privatize companies

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who narrowly missed a first-round presidential win yesterday, said on Monday on Twitter that he would reduce the number of ministries, privatize state companies and combat fraud in social programs if elected.

The statement sheds some light on Bolsonaro’s governmental agenda, which has remained hazy except for the appointment of a pro-market economist as a top adviser. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)