UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro mulls military appointee to run Petrobras -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right front-runner in Brazil’s presidential election, is mulling a “military name” to take over as chief executive officer of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.

The head of Bolsonaro’s party had previously said that if the far-right candidate is elected, he would replace the chief executives of several state-owned companies.

Current CEO Ivan Monteiro has only been at the helm of the company since June, after a nationwide protest over rising diesel prices prompted the government to introduce fuel subsidies. The move led former CEO Pedro Parente to resign.

