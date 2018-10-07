FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 11:35 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Bolsonaro leads election with 47 pct, on track for runoff -partial results

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro ran up a commanding lead in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but he lacked the outright majority needed to avoid an Oct. 28 runoff against leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according to preliminary results.

With 92 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro had received 47 percent of valid votes, far ahead of former Sao Paulo mayor Haddad’s 28 percent, electoral court TSE reported. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)

