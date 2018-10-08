FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil right-winger Bolsonaro to face leftist Haddad in run-off - official

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election will be decided in a run-off between right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Fernando Haddad, the president of the country’s top electoral court said on Sunday.

Bolsonaro obtained 46.7 percent of the votes in Sunday’s first-round vote, and Haddad got 28.37 percent. The run-off between the two top vote-getters is required when no candidate wins a majority. The vote will be held on Oct. 28.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

