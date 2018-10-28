Far-right Bolsonaro takes commanding lead in Brazil election

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro jumped to a commanding lead in Brazil’s presidential election as the first votes were counted on Sunday, according to official results.

With 89 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro had received 56 percent of valid votes, far ahead of former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad’s 44 percent. Based on the official results, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo calculated that Bolsonaro had won the race. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)