Brazil president-elect pledges fiscal reform, new diplomatic ties

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro pledged to reform government finances and reorient diplomatic relations in his first public comments on Sunday after winning a polarizing run-off vote against leftist Fernando Haddad.

Bolsonaro said he would begin a virtuous cycle of lower deficits, shrinking public debts and lower interest rates. He also pledged to align Brazil with more advanced countries that can offer the benefits of trade and technology, reversing what he called a recent political bias in diplomatic relations. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)