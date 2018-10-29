Brazil government offers Bolsonaro transparent transition

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential chief of staff Eliseu Padilha promised on Monday a transparent transition to the incoming government of president-elect Jair Bolsonaro, with full access to accounts and information on measures needed to keep the country moving.

Padilha said Brazil needs to balance its budget and must overhaul its costly pension system to do that, which is not expected to happen before the new government takes office on Jan. 1. Bolsonaro has said he will undertake pension reform but has not detailed what he plans to do. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Susan Thomas)