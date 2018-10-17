FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro avoids TV debate question

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro avoided answering a question on whether he will participate in TV debates ahead of a run-off vote on Oct. 28, saying he still awaits a medical evaluation on Thursday.

Bolsonaro, who survived a near-fatal stab wound received on the campaign trail on Sept. 6, made the remarks to reporters after visiting the headquarters of the federal police in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

