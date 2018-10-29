FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro will not set FX target, chief of staff says

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will not set a target for the foreign exchange rate but will seek to make it more predictable, his proposed chief of staff said on Monday.

The remarks by Onyx Lorenzoni seemed to refer to a media interview given by Bolsonaro last week when he said that the central bank would have a target for the Brazilian currency. Under Bolsonaro, the bank will be independent and follow targets by proposed economy minister Paulo Guedes, Lorenzoni added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Alistair Bell)

