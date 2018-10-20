FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 20, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro to propose independent central bank if elected - report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro would propose a formally independent central bank if elected as a way to limit political interference, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Although the Brazilian central bank enjoys administrative autonomy, it is one of the few remaining major central banks in the world that is not fully independent.

Bolsonaro would propose an independent central bank as soon as elected, newspaper Estado reported without mention of how it obtained the information.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.