Brazil's lower house to vote on Eletrobras privatization decree Wednesday -official

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Wednesday will vote on a presidential decree proposing the privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras, house leader Arthur Lira said on Tuesday.

Lower house lawmakers began debating the measure on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is important that there is a wide debate on the topic. We have an agreement that, out of respect for the Senate, we give senators 30 days to analyze presidential decrees,” Lira tweeted.

Eletrobras Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said last Thursday that Lira had indicated his optimism that the vote would be carried.

Earlier this month, privatization secretary Diogo Mac Cord said he expected Eletrobras would be privatized by January 2022 and that congressional support for the decree being put to lawmakers is “fantastic.”

The government has said it hopes the sale of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, will deliver 25 billion reais ($4.7 billion) to Treasury coffers. ($1 = 5.27 reais)