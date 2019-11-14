Brazil's Eletrobras approves capital increase via private placement of up to 9.99 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run utility firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said on Thursday that shareholders approved at an extraordinary general meeting a capital increase of up to 9.99 billion reais ($2.39 bln) via private placement.

New common shares will be issued at 35.72 reais and new class “B” preferred shares will be issued at 37.50 reais, all new book entry shares with no par value, the company said.