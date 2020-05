SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer said Tuesday it delivered just five commercial jets in the first quarter, less than half what it delivered a year ago, blaming the slump on its preparations for a deal with Boeing Co that ultimately fell apart.

The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, stood at $15.9 billion, compared with $16.8 billion three months ago. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)