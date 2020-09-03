Brazil's Embraer says is cutting around 900 jobs, or 4.5% of its workforce

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it is reducing its workforce by 4.5%, or around 900 jobs, as it restructures its business to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of its partnership with Boeing.

“The objective is to ensure the company’s sustainability and engineering capacity,” the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement, noting that the pandemic hit its commercial aviation division particularly hard.

In the first half of this year, commercial jet deliveries plunged 75% compared to the same period a year earlier, Embraer said. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)