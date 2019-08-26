Consumer Goods and Retail
Countries 'overreact' by linking rainforest fires to approval EU-Mercosur pact -Brazil minister

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Countries like Ireland and France “overreact” when they link the recent fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest to the final approval of a trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur bloc, Brazil Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias told reporters on Monday.

At an event in São Paulo, she also said she hoped Brazil’s farm products do not suffer any trade embargos due to environmental issues. (Reporting by Gabriel Araújo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

