FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas is seen during a BTG Pactual event for its clients and investors in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s infrastructure projects are environmentally sustainable and several of them can be carried out in harmony with the needs of the Amazon rainforest, Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Friday.

Foreign investors are aware that the government is environmentally responsible, Freitas said at an event in Sao Paulo, adding that seven federal highways will be auctioned next year.