BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian agriculture minister, Tereza Cristina Dias, said on Friday that agribusiness should not be blamed for the fires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest and that potential trade barriers are unjustified.

“We cannot say that, because we have a fire in the Amazon rainforest, Brazilian agribusiness is the great destroyer and should therefore face trade barriers,” Dias told journalists in Brasilia. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Gabriela Mello)