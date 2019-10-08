Company News
October 8, 2019 / 11:59 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro says mystery oil slicks on beaches likely have criminal origin

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that mysterious oil slicks polluting the country’s northeastern beaches were likely to have been left there criminally.

Had the oil originated from a shipwreck, as Bolsonaro posited on Monday, it would still be seeping onto the beaches, he said.

The oil has washed up in recent weeks on more than a hundred beaches in nine northeastern states from Maranhao down to Bahia. Its origin has yet to be explained. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below