Brazil speaker wants Congress to act against Amazon deforestation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said Brazil’s Congress should pass a resolution condemning deforestation in the Amazon, citing fears about the damage the rainforest fires have done to the image of the country’s agribusiness sector abroad.

Diverging from President Jair Bolsonaro, Maia told reporters on Monday that he would not take up a debate on whether the borders of indigenous reservations should be revised.

Bolsonaro has come under fire for his slow response to putting out the fires and plans to develop agriculture and mining in the Amazon, including on protected reservation lands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)