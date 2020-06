BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia on Monday said Congress is likely to vote new environmental licensing bill in August, following long-running demands from the country’s agricultural sector.

Maia added that the existing rules are burdensome and hold back investments in the sector, but denied that it would result in the government relaxing its standards for issuing permits. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Editing by Franklin Paul)