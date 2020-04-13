Energy
Brazil aims to announce measures to help ethanol sector this week - minister

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government aims to announce this week measures to support an ethanol sector battered by falling demand and a sharp drop in gasoline prices due to turmoil in global oil markets, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Monday.

Dias said Brazil was finalizing measures that may include a rise in the Cide tax on gasoline and the withdrawal of the Pis/Cofins levy on ethanol.

The government is also mulling ways to finance the stocking of ethanol, she said during a industry-sponsored webinar. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Potter)

