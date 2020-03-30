Energy
Brazil's Raizen declares force majeure on deals to buy ethanol -sources

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raizen, one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, declared force majeure on contracts to buy ethanol from local mills, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Raizen, a 50-50 joint venture between Brazil’s Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, sent a letter to all its ethanol suppliers last Friday saying it would not comply with contracts to buy ethanol due to a slump in Brazil’s fuel consumption after a nation-wide lockdown on coronavirus fears, the sources said.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

