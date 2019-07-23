Brazil says China authorized 24 local plants to export dairy products

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian farm ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that China has authorized 24 plants to export dairy products including powder milk and cheese to the Asian country.

Brazil produces 200 million tonnes of milk while China imports 800 million tonnes, Agriculture Ministry Tereza Cristina Dias said in the statement.

With the authorizations, Brazilian dairy producers may export around $4.5 million in dairy products to China, the statement said quoting Viva Lácteos, a Brazilian industry group. (Reporting by Ana Mano)