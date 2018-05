RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Air Force F-5 fighter crashed in the Rio metropolitan area shortly after take-off early on Thursday but the two pilots were able to eject before the aircraft plummeted to the ground, the Air Force said.

The fighter ran into trouble shortly after taking off from the Santa Cruz Air Force base west of Rio de Janeiro, the Air Force statement said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)