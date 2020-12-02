Littler partners with Brazilian firm, expanding its Latin American offerings

Global labor and employment giant Littler Mendelson grew again on Wednesday, announcing a new correspondent counsel partnership with Brazilian law firm Chiode Minicucci.

Brazil bars lawyers employed by foreign firms from practicing there, but partnering with 18-lawyer Chiode Minicucci, which has attorneys in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janiero, gives Littler a foothold in the country and expands its reach in Latin America.

