Brazil central bank chief says he aims to ensure FX market functions normally

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank aims to ensure the foreign exchange market functions smoothly and with no liquidity crunches, its president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday, the same day the real slid below 5.50 per dollar to one of its weakest levels since May.

In a presentation to Brazil’s audit court later released to the media, Campos Neto also said the bank aims to keep monetary conditions stimulative “so that credit can be a channel for boosting growth, without jeopardizing our goal of keeping inflation under control.” (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)