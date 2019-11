BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday it is selling dollars in the spot currency market, announcing an auction of a minimum lot $1 million after the U.S. currency had surged to a record high of 4.2689 reais.

The sale of an as-yet unspecified amount of dollars, which traders said effectively amounted to currency market intervention, helped bring the dollar back down to around 4.2420 reais. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)