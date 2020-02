BRASILIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real rose 1% against the dollar on Friday, on course for its biggest rise since mid-December after the central bank intervened in the swaps market for the second day in a row following the currency’s slump to record lows earlier this week.

The dollar fell as low as 4.3019 reais after the central bank’s $1 billion sale of 20,000 foreign exchange swaps contracts. Earlier this week, the dollar traded above 4.38 reais. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)