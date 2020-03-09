Brazil central bank sells $465 mln in second spot FX market intervention Monday

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market for a second time on Monday, it said in a statement on its website, selling $465 million on the spot market after auctioning $3 billion earlier in the day.

Monday’s outright sales of dollar reserves mark the central bank’s first foray into the spot currency market since November, and come after several FX swap market interventions in recent weeks as the real has slumped to a series of record lows. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)