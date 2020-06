BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real surged 3% on Friday through the 5.00 per dollar barrier for the first time since late March, extending its recent rally after surprisingly strong U.S. employment data boosted investor sentiment and appetite for riskier assets.

The dollar fell as low as 4.9787 reais, meaning the Brazilian currency is now up around 7% this week, on course for its biggest weekly gain since 2008. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)