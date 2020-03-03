Brazilian real closes at record closing low 4.5109 per dollar

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real posted a record closing low on Tuesday of 4.5109 per dollar, buckling under mounting selling pressure as Brazil’s growth and interest rates outlook dimmed in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut.

The real registered a new record intraday low of 4.5179 per dollar, as local stocks slid into the red, interest rate futures fell sharply, and economists at Goldman Sachs became the latest to slash their 2020 growth forecast to well below 2%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)