BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sold $610 million in a spot foreign exchange market auction on Friday, it said in a statement, bringing total spot market interventions so far this year to more than $10 billion.

The real was down more than 2% against the dollar at 5.1050 per dollar on Friday, meaning it has lost 21.5% of its value against the dollar so far this year.