Bonds News
February 11, 2020 / 7:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's real below 4.34 per dollar, hits new low for third day in a row

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real slumped to a new low of 4.34 per dollar on Tuesday, with the lack of overseas demand for Brazilian assets against a backdrop of historically low interest rates showing no sign of reversing.

This marked the third day in a row the real has fallen to new lows against the dollar and takes its losses for the year to 7.5%, making the real the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar so far this year.

Graphic: t.co/4lKXeDWJD1 (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

