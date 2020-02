BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real strengthened in early trading on Thursday, reacting positively to the central bank’s signal the night before that its latest interest rate cut will bring its easing cycle to an end.

The Brazilian currency rose around 0.5% against the dollar, pushing the greenback below 4.21 reais for the first time in over a week. Last week, the real slumped to a record low 4.2873 per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)