UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank accepts no bids in $1 bln spot FX auction

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the spot currency market on Thursday, selling $2.5 billion at auction, but did not accept any offers at a second auction of $1 billion, it said in statements on its website.

The auctions were held as the real fell below 5.00 per dollar for the first time ever, taking its losses against the greenback so far this year to a staggering 20% in another highly volatile day on local and international markets.

The central bank’s successful $2.5 billion auction brought its sales of dollar reserves this week to almost $8 billion.

This week marked the monetary authority’s first spot foreign exchange intervention since November, following several FX swap sales in the preceding two weeks.

Traders said the failed $1 billion auction suggests market participants’ demand is for swaps, to act as a hedge to their exposure in other assets such as stocks, which plunged 15% on Thursday. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Luana Maria Benedito; editing by John Stonestreet and Bernadette Baum)