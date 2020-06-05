UPDATE 1-Brazil real surges through 5.00 per dollar, eyes best week since 2008

(Adds detail, charts)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real surged on Friday through 5.00 per dollar for the first time since late March, extending its recent rally to 7% for the week after surprisingly strong U.S. employment data boosted investor sentiment and appetite for riskier assets.

The real, long the pariah on international foreign exchanges and one of the worst performing currencies this year, is now up around 7% against the dollar this week, on course for its biggest weekly rise since late 2008.

The real rallied more than 3% on Friday to trade as strong as 4.9660 per dollar, with traders who have been short the currency this year scrambling to cover their positions and cut their mounting losses as the recent rebound gathered pace.

“Emerging markets is the pain trade, people are short emerging market FX, and within emerging markets they are underweight the real,” said one hedge fund manager in Sao Paulo.

“I am still a seller of dollars here. We are not in overvalued territory for the real,” he said. “On the contrary, the technical picture is still good for the real.”

Figures on Friday showed that the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, offering the clearest signal yet that the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over.

This sparked a widespread rally across equity, credit and emerging markets, and a sell-off in safe-haven U.S. Treasury bonds.

Brazil’s real is now down 20% so far this year against the dollar, having been down more than 30% year-to-date less than a month ago when it slumped to a record low of almost 6.00 per dollar.