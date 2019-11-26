UPDATE 1-Brazilian real hits record low as Guedes remains relaxed on slide

(Adds detail, comment)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real hit a record low against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after figures showed the country’s balance of payments position deteriorated in October and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he wasn’t concerned about the currency’s weakness.

The dollar traded as high as 4.2634 reais, more than a full cent higher than the previous peak around 4.25 reais, reached in 2015 when Brazil was mired in one of the deepest and most painful recessions in its history.

The real has been one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year. Its decline accelerated this month after foreign bidders effectively failed to show up at a ‘mega’ oil auction, meaning inflows into Brazil will be billions of dollars lighter than officials and traders had banked on.

On Monday, figures showed Brazil’s current account deficit widened to 3% of gross domestic product for the first time in almost four years, and Guedes told reporters in Washington he was not worried about the weakening exchange rate.

“The snowball is getting bigger,” said Cleber Alessie Machado, FX broker at H. Commcor in Sao Paulo. “Yesterday we had disappointing current account data, and then later Paulo Guedes showing how comfortable he is with the depreciating FX rate and interest rates going lower and lower.”

Speaking to reporters in the U.S. capital, Guedes said a weakening exchange rate is a natural consequence of falling interest rates. Brazil’s central bank has cut the benchmark Selic rate by 150 basis points in recent months to a record-low 5.00%, and bank president Roberto Campos Neto has said another 50 bps cut next month is likely.

“We have a floating currency, so it floats,” Guedes said.

Campos Neto has shared Guedes’s sanguine view on the real, noting that inflation and inflation expectations remain well contained. Annual inflation is 2.54%, well below the central bank’s 2019 target of 4.25%, and is widely expected to undershoot its 2020 target of 4.00% too.

Traders said on Tuesday that until there is official comment or action, the real will remain under selling pressure.

"It goes without saying Guedes is comfortable with the weak real and lower rates. Why sell the dollar with this kind of rhetoric?" said one hedge fund manager in Sao Paulo.