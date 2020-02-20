UPDATE 1-Brazil's real hits new low, 4.40 per dollar within touching distance

(Adds detail, comment)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real fell on Thursday, hitting an all-time low within sight of 4.40 per dollar as this week’s steady decline gathered pace on the back of soft domestic inflation data and a wider emerging market currency selloff against a buoyant greenback.

The Brazilian currency fell below 4.39 per dollar for the first time ever, bringing its year-to-date losses to 9% and cementing its position as one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar so far this year.

Traders cited mounting concern over economic growth and apparent reluctance of the central bank to intervene - plus the inflation data and dollar’s wider appreciation.

“Today the dollar is very strong, and naturally this hits the real. Inflation was a bit lower than expected and this reinforces the low rates, low carry idea. The market has no reason to question the move,” said Cleber Alessie Machado, broker at Commcor DTVM in Sao Paulo.

Official figures showed one measure of Brazilian consumer inflation slowed in February to its lowest for that month in over a quarter of a century.

Traders said the central bank’s reluctance to repeat last week’s intervention was being taken as a green light to continue selling reais for dollars.

Last week the central bank sold $2 billion of currency swaps contracts. This week, central bank officials, including President Roberto Campos Neto, said further intervention will depend on market liquidity, volatility and signs of rising inflation expectations. So far, none of those appear to be an issue.

Three-month dollar/real implied volatility fell to 9.725% on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 30.

“Nobody is selling. The only seller of any size would be the central bank. They will be watching this closely, no doubt, but inflation is not an issue, and volatility is low,” Commcor DTVM’s Alessie Machado said.

All this comes against a steady deterioration in the growth outlook, with many economists cutting their 2020 forecasts to around 2.0% due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Brazil’s largest trading partner.